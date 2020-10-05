Bengal BJP Leader Manish Shukla Shot Dead; Party Blames TMC

Bengal BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead on the evening of Sunday, 4 October, reported NDTV. According to NDTV, the incident took place, when the BJP leader was speaking to some locals and party workers near a local police station, at a distance of approximately 20 km from north Kolkata.

West Bengal Police, according to ANI on Monday spoke about a person being shot dead in Titagarh area of Barrackpore on Sunday, adding: “We request citizens not to jump on conclusions without proper investigation. Irresponsible comments on social media tantamount to interference in the investigation. All are requested to refrain from this.”

“A person was shot dead last evening in Titagarh area of Barrackpore. Police is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity because the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt of murder.” West Bengal Police, according to ANI

Pointing Fingers

Following his demise, the BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in the Barrackpore area, and has blamed Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) for the killing.

Tweeting about the incident Bengal BJP wrote: “These series of murders clearly indicates towards your inevitable end TMC.”

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has condemned in the incident and summoned the DGP and Home Secretary to the Raj Bhavan.

Further, on Monday morning, the West Bengal Governor went on to allege that CM Mamata Banerjee ignored the message he sent her at 10:47 pm.

TMC, on its part, has denied the charge; instead, pinned the blame on an internal dispute within the BJP, reported NDTV.

The Killing

Eyewitnesses have shared with the press that several men on motorcycles drove up to Manish Shukla, and rained bullets at him. Shukla sustained gun shots to his head, chest and back. According to NDTV, a big team of police personnel rushed to ease the tensions, as BJP supporters heckled police commissioner Manoj Verma and additional commissioner Ajay Thakur, and demanding the immediate rest of the accused. Blaming West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for Manish Shukla’s death, BJP general Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya described Manish Shukla as "a close associate of BJP's Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh”.

“We have no faith on the police. As the killing happened in front of the police station, there has to be some link. There should be a CBI probe into it. Arjun Singh had said earlier his life and those of his associates were in danger.” BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, according to NDTV

(With inputs from NDTV.)