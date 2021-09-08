Two Boats Collide in Assam's Brahmaputra River, Over 60 People Feared Missing

Two passenger boats collided in the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Jorhat on Wednesday, 8 September, leaving several people feared missing.

The boats crashed into each other at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat, around 350 km from Guwahati, with at least a 100 passengers onboard.

Announcing that rescue operations were underway, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Satya N Pradhan said, "Two boats carrying approximately 120 passengers collided in the Brahmaputra river in Jorhat today, many passengers missing."