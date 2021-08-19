Assam: ‘Detention Centre’ for ‘Foreigners’ to Be Called ‘Transit Camps’

181 Detainees in the Six Centres

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had told the Assembly in July that there are 181 detainees in the six centres. Of which 61 are “declared foreigners” and 120 are “convicted foreigners”, that is, a foreign national who entered India “illegally”, the report added. The former means a person who was once considered an Indian citizen, but later declared a foreigner by a Foreigners’ Tribunal.

As per official data, 2,551 people have been sent to detention camps from 29 December 2009 to 30 June 2021 after they were declared non-citizens by various Foreigners’ Tribunals, The Hindu reported.

The Supreme Court ordered on 10 May 2019 that declared foreigners could be released after three years in detention. A year later, in April 2020, another order reduced the detention period to two years. Following the two orders, over 750 people were consequently released.