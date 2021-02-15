‘Atrocious’: Support Pours in for Arrested Activist Disha Ravi

Twenty-one-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police's cyber crime cell on Saturday, 13 February, from Bengaluru on charges of ‘sharing and spreading’ a toolkit on the farmers’ protest that was posted by international green activist Greta Thunberg.

The arrest is reportedly based on an FIR filed by the cybercrime unit of the Delhi Police, which was registered against the creators of the ‘toolkit’ on 4 February.

After the news about the arrest broke, support poured in from all quarters for the activist.