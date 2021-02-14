21-Yr-Old Climate Activist Arrested for Sharing Toolkit on Farmers

The Delhi Police on Saturday, 13 February, arrested a 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru on charges of ‘sharing and spreading’ a toolkit on the farmers protest that was posted by international green activist Greta Thunberg, reported The News Minute.

According to the report, sources in the Delhi Police have also accused Disha Ravi, the arrested activist, of having contributed to the text of the said toolkit that is now in the limelight.