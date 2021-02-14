21-Yr-Old Climate Activist Arrested for Sharing Toolkit on Farmers

The Delhi Police on Saturday, 13 February, arrested a 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru on charges of ‘sharing and spreading’ a toolkit on the farmers protest that was posted by international green activist Greta Thunberg, reported The News Minute.
The arrest is reportedly based on a FIR filed by the cyber-crime unit of the Delhi Police, which was registered against creators of the toolkit on 4 February.
Ravi, who is one of the founders of the environment action campaign titled Fridays For Future, was reportedly picked up from her residence in Bengaluru’s Soladevanahalli on Saturday.
Fridays For Future is an environment movement that began across the world after the then 15-year-old Greta Thunberg, along with other teen activists, sat outside the Swedish Parliament for three weeks, demanding action on climate change.
