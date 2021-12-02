Twitter Policy to Remove Photos Posted Without Consent: Why Experts Are Weary?

"Twitter has said that it has to be reported by the person concerned or the representative of such a person. But it could so happen that the person does not come across the misused photo at all. Unless, someone mentions me on Twitter, there is no way for me to know that my photo has been shared. This should be resolved," explained Jhalani.

Twitter's privacy policy, which is up on their website, neither defines who a public figure it or the rationale behind not including mainstream media in the policy. The Quint had reached out with specific questions to Twitter – which were not answered at the time of publication.