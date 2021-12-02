Twitter Policy to Remove Photos Posted Without Consent: Why Experts Are Weary?

The 'vagueness' and several unanswered questions on implementation, could make it just another policy, say experts.
IIT-Bombay alumnus Parag Agrawal, who took over as the CEO of Twitter, replacing co-founder Jack Dorsey, may have grabbed the headlines for the company through the week.
But, amid the management shuffle buzz, a significant expansion of Twitter's privacy policy got buried. That Twitter can now take action on media that is shared without any explicit abusive content, provided it’s posted without the consent of the person depicted.
Jhalak M Kakkar, Executive Director, Centre for Communication Governance, National Law University Delhi, told The Quint, that while it is a 'move in the right direction', several questions need to be answered before we can celebrate.
How will this consent be taken?
Will Twitter seek 'proof' of consent?
How will Twitter make a determination of what content to take down?
How will this be executed – by human moderators or will there be automated systems?
Twitter, in its expanded policy, has said that it will "always try to assess the context in which the content is shared" – and that only either the person featured or a representative can report it.
"For instance, we would take into consideration whether the image is publicly available and/or is being covered by mainstream/traditional media (newspapers, TV channels, online news sites), or if a particular image and the accompanying tweet text adds value to the public discourse, is being shared in public interest, or is relevant to the community," the statement said.
This, cybersecurity expert Srinivas Kodali, asserted is vague and the underlying problem with implementing such a policies – by not just Twitter but most social media platforms operating in India.
"This is a traditional problem. It is not a problem that is there with this rule – but anything that has to do with content removal – sensitive information, impersonation, COVID-19, misinformation – to name a few. This difficulty of enforcement is a larger issue – and that not lies with just Twitter," added Apar Gupta, Executive Director of the Internet Freedom Foundation.
Media featuring public figures or individuals when media and accompanying tweet text are shared in the public interest or add value to the public discourse.
Instances where account holders may share images or videos of private individuals in an effort to help someone involved in a crisis situation, such as in the aftermath of a violent event, or as part of a newsworthy event due to public interest value, and this might outweigh the safety risks to a person.
Radhika Jhalani, Counsel, Software Freedom Law Centre explained to The Quint that the policy should also define who is a public figure, and how.
"Twitter has said that it has to be reported by the person concerned or the representative of such a person. But it could so happen that the person does not come across the misused photo at all. Unless, someone mentions me on Twitter, there is no way for me to know that my photo has been shared. This should be resolved," explained Jhalani.
Twitter's privacy policy, which is up on their website, neither defines who a public figure it or the rationale behind not including mainstream media in the policy. The Quint had reached out with specific questions to Twitter – which were not answered at the time of publication.
The good thing about this is that a certain section will have the chance to question the sharing of images without their due approval.
But there is also another side.
In their statement, Twitter has said that it will look for context. But will it be based on what news organisations are spreading, asks Kodali.
Kakkar explained that while it is inevitable that automated systems will be used to take such decisions, we must seek more accountability and transparency from social media platforms.
"It is inevitable on large social media platforms that automated tools will be deployed, however, these tools have error rates and we will have to see how this would play out. Automated systems do not always work as intended and there is a void on how these systems work. There is a need to move towards asking social media platforms to be more transparent around the deployment of such tools and their decision making processes," Kakkar said.
Without transparency, experts agree that this will be "just another vague policy."