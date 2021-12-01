Twitter Won't Allow Sharing Media Without a Person's Consent: What Does It Mean?

Expanding its privacy policy, social media platform Twitter on Tuesday, 30 November, said that it has expanded the scope of its private information policy to now include media such as images and videos.

Under the updated policy, Twitter will now be able to take action against media shared without the consent of the person depicted in it or any media that exposes the person's 'private information.'

Citing growing concerns over use of media and information to harass individuals, Twitter said that its misuse can have a disproportionate effect on women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities.