Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari Given New US-Based Role

Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has been given a new US-based role "in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide", a senior official of the microblogging company said on Friday, 13 August.

“Thank you to Manish Maheshwari for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years. Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter,” Yu Sasamoto, Vice President of Twitter JAPAC (Japan and Asia-Pacific) tweeted.