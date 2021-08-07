Minor's 'Rape & Murder': Twitter Removes Rahul’s Tweet Revealing Identity of Kin

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped, murdered, and forcefully cremated in Southwest Delhi, was taken down by Twitter after a request from the National Commission for Protection of Children's Rights (NCPCR).

The NCPCR on Wednesday, 4 August, had issued a notice to Twitter India, asking them to remove the photo posted by Gandhi, which revealed the identity of the deceased Dalit girl's family.

The tweet by Gandhi showed as 'no longer available' on the microblogging website for violating its rules.

Further, a click on the tweet showed the message, "This tweet violated the Twitter rules."