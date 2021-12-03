'Sorry, Left With No Other Option': Pak Embassy Tweets Imran Khan Parody Video
The tweets have since been deleted, with the government claiming that the embassy’s Twitter was hacked.
In a strange development, and amid inflation woes, the official Twitter handle of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia (complete with a blue tick) posted a strange message criticising the Pakistan Prime Minister.
“I am sorry, Imran Khan, am left with no other option,” the embassy's tweet read.
In yet another tweet, which was posted along with a parody music video on the Pakistani Prime Minister, the embassy said:
"With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect Imran Khan that we government official(s) will remain silent and keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months and our children been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. Is this naya (new) Pakistan?"
The tweets have since been deleted, and Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also put out a clarification claiming that the embassy’s social media accounts were hacked.
Meanwhile, however, Major General Harsha Kakar (retired) also tweeted the parody video that was shared by the embassy handle.
In the comments section of the embassy’s tweets, many had asked who was running the handle, while others had defended whoever it was behind the said, by dubbing the same “an act of desperation”.
In reaction to the peculiar developments of Friday, Pakistan Muslim League (N) chief Shahbaz Sharif, according to The Indian Express, said:
“The country is paying the price for inflation, economic devastation and unemployment and the government has no realisation that it is not only the poor but even those holding white-collar jobs that have been crushed by it.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.