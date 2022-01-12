Amid TRS-BJP Tussle in Telangana, Tejashwi Yadav Calls on Chief Minister KCR

Tejashwi Yadav and K Chandrasekhar Rao.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@trspartyonline)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, met the president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao, at his official residence and workplace, Pragathi Bhavan, on Tuesday, 11 January, the Deccan Chronicle reported.
Former Bihar minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui, former MLC Sunil Singh, former MLA Bhola Yadav, and others accompanied Tejashwi on his visit to Telangana.
An official statement by the TRS said that the "Bihar leader of opposition Sri Tejashwi Yadav made a courtesy call on Chief Minister Sri K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad today. RJD leaders including former Minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui, former MLC Sunil Singh & former MLA Bhola Yadav were also present [sic]."
The meeting assumes significance amid the tussle between the TRS and the BJP in the state.
TRS leaders on Tuesday, 11 January, called the BJP "a circus company," and said that they should take a good look at Telangana before criticising the chief minister.
"We welcome BJP leaders from other states. We will arrange four helicopters for you. Tour the whole of Telangana to understand the development in the state and later come for a debate," Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar said, as quoted in The New Indian Express.
Chandrasekhar Rao has reportedly been trying to manufacture a non-Congress, non-BJP national alliance ahead of the 2024 elections as he believed that both the parties had "failed in developing" the country.
(With inputs from Deccan Chronicle and The New Indian Express.)
