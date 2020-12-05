Hyderabad Split as TRS Reduced to 55 Seats, BJP Makes Major Gains 

The campaign for the TRS in the corporation election was led by Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao.

Speaking post the results, Minister KTR said, “The result is not as expected. We thought we would get at least 20 to 25 seats more. Even exit polls had predicted the same. The BN Reddy colony seat, we lost by only 18 votes. In around 10 to 12 seats, we lost by less than 100 to 200 votes. We will discuss and analyse the results.”