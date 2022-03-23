Trishul Carved Into UP Man's Forehead, 'Holi Colour Reacted,' Say Police

A trishul (trident) was carved into the forehead of a man in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on the morning of Holi on Friday, 18 March, as per a complaint.

Aadesh, a resident of Kanshiram colony, said, "This happened on 18 March at 10.30 am. I had been asked to wash a few glasses. When I went to fetch water, the glasses, which had alcohol, accidentally fell on me. Three-four men then held me by my neck and beat me up. They said 'he is of Chamar caste, let us give him a mark that he can't forget.' They carved out a trident on my forehead using acid."

He added that he wanted justice but his complaints were not being heard.