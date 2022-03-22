Van Driver Beaten by Cow Vigilantes in Mathura Over Suspicion of Carrying Beef

A man was brutally beaten up Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on the night of Sunday, 20 March, after he was suspected of ferrying beef in his pick-up van.
(Image: The Quint)
A man was brutally beaten up in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday, 20 March, after he was suspected of ferrying beef in his pick-up van. Two FIRs have been filed in the incident, one of which names members of right-wing outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad.
Videos being circulated on social media show the driver, who has been identified as 35-year-old Aamir, being beaten with belts and sticks by a mob of aggressors.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Mathura, MP Singh, said in a statement that two men, suspected by the mob to be associated with the driver, were also intercepted and beaten up in Raal village.
The police added that after preliminary investigation, no beef or carcasses were found in the vehicle.
An FIR has been filed at the Jait police station against 16 people in the incident based on Aamir's complaint, under Indian Penal Code sections of murder, rioting, criminal intimidation, and robbery, among others.
Among those booked under the FIR include Hindutva outfit VHP's Vikash Sharma and Balram Thakur.
Sharma has also lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that he and Thakur were beaten up by locals of the Raal village. An FIR has been registered against 150 people based on the complaint.
A probe into the matter is underway.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)