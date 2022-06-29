Delhi Police Books Tripura MLA on Charges of Sexual Harassment

The Delhi Police has booked a Tripura MLA on charges of sexual harassment of a young woman from the northeastern state who is pursuing higher studies here, an officer said on Wednesday.

The MLA who is in Delhi has joined the probe and has been cooperative, the police said.

The complainant alleged that the MLA molested her Tuesday evening.

The police received a call regarding the matter at around 2:35 am and registered a case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the IPC, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said.