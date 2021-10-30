Tripura HC Asks State Govt For Detailed Report on Violence After VHP Rally

The bench stated, "We direct the state to initiate appropriate action against all such social media platforms in order to ensure that such false, fictitious and or fabricated news articles or visual footages do not come on to the social media platforms and even if they do so that they are removed at the earliest opportunity," NDTV quoted.

Further, pulling up social media, the court urged online platforms to 'act responsibly'.

"It should not be allowed to be used to spread untruth and spread communal passion," the HC ordered, NDTV reported.

Earlier, Tripura Police Inspector General Law and Order Saurabh Tripathi was quoted as saying, "Fake news and rumours are being spread in regard to yesterday's incident at Panisagar. No fire incident took place at any mosque. A case has been registered against the viral fake posts on social media platforms."

(With inputs from PTI and Bar and Bench.)