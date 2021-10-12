No Non-Hindus Allowed: VHP Posters at Ratlam Garba Events to 'Avoid Harassment'

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has put posters outside 56 pandals in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh to restrict the entry of non-Hindus during Garba events.

VHP's Dharm Prasar wing in-charge Chandan Sharma said that the move was to avoid harassment of Hindu women by non-Hindus at these events.

“We are putting posters as a section of people from other communities harass Hindu women or shoot their videos without permission. To avoid any clash and mismanagement, we have asked the administration to check the identity cards," he said, as quoted by Hindustan Times (HT).

The posters are being put up with the consent of the organisers affiliated with the Maa Ambey Durga Utsav Samiti, Sharma said.