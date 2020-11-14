Rahul Visits Shantivan on Nehru’s Birthday, Modi Tweets Tribute

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister (PM) Jawaharlal Nehru at Delhi’s Shantivan on the latter’s birth anniversary, on Saturday, 14 November, reported ANI.
Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, also took to Twitter on Saturday and said:
“Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism and modern outlook. Our endeavour must be to conserve these values.”
PM Modi also took to Twitter on Saturday to pay his tributes to India’s first PM.
“My humble tribute to the first Prime Minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary,” wrote PM Modi.
