Rahul Visits Shantivan on Nehru’s Birthday, Modi Tweets Tribute

The Quint

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister (PM) Jawaharlal Nehru at Delhi’s Shantivan on the latter’s birth anniversary, on Saturday, 14 November, reported ANI. | (Photo: The Quint)

India

PM Modi took to Twitter on Saturday to pay his tributes to India’s first PM.