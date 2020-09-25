Gujarat Riots, Nehru’s Vision Dropped From Assam Class 12 Syllabus

The Assam government’s attempts at reducing the syllabus for students of Class 12 have led to the removal of chapters on the 2002 Gujarat riots, writings on caste-based marginalisation, the Mandal Commission and even one on Jawaharlal Nehru, among other topics, reported The Indian Express. Portions dropped from the syllabus, which were uploaded on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) website, were reportedly selected after consultation with teachers and subject experts in the state, said officials.

Under a section in Political Science on ‘Politics in India Since Independence’, there are sections on the first three general elections, Nehru’s approach to nation building, foreign policy, famine and suspension of five year plans, the Navnirman movement in Gujarat, among others.

Also dropped are sections on the politics of Garibi Hatao, Punjab crisis and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, UF and NDA governments, Elections 2004 and UPA government, Ayodhya dispute and Gujarat riots. In addition, a few topics related to the Congress’ history, issues of Kashmir, the Emergency and the rise of Janata Dal and BJP have been retained.

Changes Based on Feedback, Says Assam

In an official note attached to the reduced syllabus, AHSEC Secretary Manoranjan Kakati, said that students have already suffered academic loss due to the coronavirus pandemic and that the State Higher Education Council was discussing the issue after CBSE slashed the syllabus for Classes 11 and 12.

“The main objective is to reduce the exam stress of the students of the session 2020-21, due to this pandemic situation and to prevent learning gaps.” Manoranjan Kakati, AHSEC Secretary

Kakati said the changes were made after receiving feedback from not just on expert or teacher, “but a wide range, from institutions across the state.”