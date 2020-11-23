‘Veteran Leader, Teacher’: Modi, Rahul Pay Tributes to Tarun Gogoi

PM Modi shared that he was “anguished by his (Tarun Gogoi’s) passing away”. The Quint Former chief minister and veteran Congress leader from Assam, Tarun Gogoi, passed away on Monday, 23 November due to post COVID-19 complications. | (Photo: The Quint) India PM Modi shared that he was “anguished by his (Tarun Gogoi’s) passing away”.

Former chief minister and veteran Congress leader from Assam, Tarun Gogoi, passed away on Monday, 23 November due to post COVID-19 complications. Soon after his demise, tributes started pouring in for the veteran leader.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his tributes to the “veteran administrator.” PM Modi shared that he was “anguished by his (Tarun Gogoi’s) passing away”.

“Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.”

Meanwhile President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to mourn the leader’s demise and stated that Tarun Gogoi’s “long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam.”

A True Congress Leader, A Great and Wise Teacher: Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to share that “Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader” and that he, on his part, will miss him.

We Shared a Wonderful Rapport, He Was a Guiding Figure: Assam CM Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonawal also took to Twitter to say: “Even though we were in Opposition parties, we shared a wonderful rapport and he was a guiding figure.”

‘He Was an Inspiration to All of Us’: More Tributes Pour In

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted his tribute to the veteran leader and condolences to the grieving family.

The Congress Party wrote on its Twitter handle that “Shri Tarun Gogoi’s dedication towards development and unity of his people and his State has inspired many generations of Indians.”

Meanwhile, union minister Piyush Goyal shared how saddened he was to hear of the loss.