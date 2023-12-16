Top 10 Holiday Destinations in India: Mussoorie, Goa, Kerala, Udaipur, and More

Following is the list of best holiday destinations in India that everyone must visit.

1. Goa: If you are someone who is extremely fond of parties and water activities, then Goa is the best place for you. North Goa is the mostly visited part of Goa because it is full of life throughout the year. People who want to avoid the hustle and bustle of the city must visit South Goa. Visit old Goa if you wish to learn more about the rich traditions and culture of Goa.

2. Mussoorie: Located in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, Mussoorie is a perfect holiday destination for everyone. From lush green and picturesque landscapes in summers to snow clad mountains in winters, Mussoorie is an ideal place to visit throughout the year. Trekking, camping, and hiking are some of the best tourist attractions of this place.

3. Kashmir: Known as the 'Paradise on Earth', Kashmir is one of the top holiday destinations in India. Lush green valleys, snow capped mountains, art, culture, traditions, Kashmir is a best place to visit anytime in the year. Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Mughal Gardens, Tulip Garden, and Pari Mahal are some of the best tourist attractions of this place.