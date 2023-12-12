Top Seven Famous Hill Stations To Visit During Christmas With Your Loved Ones

India is blessed with the Himalayas in the north extending eastwards and the Aravalli mountains and Vindhya mountains in the western and central parts. The country has the highest mountain ranges and the best hill stations. Christmas is the time when many families plan their trips to the mountains because the weather and the views are breathtaking. All adventure lovers plan their trips during this time of the year. You should also think about visiting the hills this holiday season.

From the pleasant beauty of Munnar in the South to Kufri in the North, there are various unexplored hill stations that you can include on your bucket list. All snow lovers should visit the hill stations during Christmas or the winter season because the temperatures drop massively. It is the best time to enjoy the view and the surroundings.