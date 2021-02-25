Toolkit Case: Shantanu Granted Protection From Arrest Till 9 March

A Delhi court on Thursday, 25 February, granted protection from arrest to activist Shantanu Muluk till 9 March in connection with the ‘toolkit case’.

According to reports, the Delhi Police sought more time to file a detailed reply on his anticipatory bail plea, following which they were directed by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana not to take any coercive action against him, with the hearing adjourned till 9 March.

Muluk had moved the court seeking anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police is probing the 'toolkit Google doc' which supported the farmers' agitation and was shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg.