Toolkit Case: Shantanu Muluk Moves Delhi Court Seeking Bail

Engineer Shantanu Muluk, co-accused in ‘toolkit case’, has moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail. His plea will be heard on Wednesday, 24 February.

The Delhi Police is probing the "toolkit Google doc" which supported the farmers' agitation and was shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg. The police has already arrested Bengaluru-based 21-year-old activist Disha Ravi in connection to the case, while lawyer Nikita Jacob and Muluk were granted anticipatory bail by Bombay High Court last week.

In a press briefing on Monday, 15 Feburary, the Delhi Police had said that Shantanu was the owner of the email account from which the toolkit was created.

“The initial examination of Nikita revealed that she and her associates, Shantanu and Disha, had created the ‘toolkit’ Google document. The email account created by Shantanu is the owner of this document and all others are its editors,” the police also said.