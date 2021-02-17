‘Toolkit’ Case: Nikita Jacob Gets 3-Week Transit Anticipatory Bail

The Principal Bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 17 February, granted transit anticipatory bail for three weeks to activist Nikita Jacob accused in the ‘toolkit’ case. The court also asked Jacob to furnish a bond of Rs 25,000.

The relief was granted on a plea moved by Jacob on Monday.

Looking at the facts, the court observed that the alleged offence is being investigated by the Delhi Police and the FIR is registered in Delhi.