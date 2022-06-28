FAQ: What Is Tokenisation of Debit & Credit Cards? What Is RBI’s New Deadline?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has pushed the deadline for tokenisation of card transactions from July to October 2022.

In March 2020, the apex bank had announced new rules for tokenisation of card data in order to make online transactions made using debit and credit cards more secure. Accordingly, the RBI had asked banks to adhere to the guidelines beginning 1 January 2022, which was subsequently extended to July 2022, and now to October 2022.

So, what are the new rules? Why has the deadline been changed? Here’s everything you need to know.