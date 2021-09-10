RBI Allows Card-on-File Tokenisation: What Is It? Is It Safer for Consumers?

The central bank said the device-based tokenisation framework advised vide circulars of January 2019 and August 2021 has been extended to Card-on-File Tokenisation (CoFT) services as well.

This means that card issuers have been permitted to offer card tokenisation services as Token Service Providers (TSPs).

The tokenisation of card data shall be done with explicit customer consent, requiring Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA).

The central bank said the facility of tokenisation shall be offered by TSPs only for the cards issued by/affiliated to them.

Meanwhile, the ability to tokenise and de-tokenise card data shall be with the same TSP.

The above enhancements are expected to reinforce the safety and security of card data while continuing the convenience in card transactions, the RBI said.

Earlier, the facility of tokenisation by card networks to token requestor was limited to only mobile phones and tablets of interested card holders. But the central bank included consumer devices laptops, desktops, wearables (wrist watches, bands, etc), Internet of Things (IoT) devices, etc, to extend the scope of tokenisation.

