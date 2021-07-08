7 Months of UP's Anti-Conversion Law: 162 People Booked in 63 Cases

Seven months into the enactment of the law, as many as 162 suspects have been booked in these 63 cases registered across the state, as per data accessed by The Quint from the office of UP's additional director general of police (law and order).

Out of the total cases registered, police has filed chargesheet in 31 cases and investigation is underway in 25 of the cases.

Interestingly, as per the data, police has filed final report in seven of the cases after no sufficient evidence was found to press charges on accusation in the complaint based on which FIR was registered.