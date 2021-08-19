Interfaith Marriages: Gujarat HC Stays Certain Sections of Anti-Conversion Law

Gujarat anti-conversion law
The Gujarat High Court on Thursday, 19 August, stayed certain sections of the state's anti-conversion law and said that certain provisions of the it will not be applicable to interfaith marriages till there is something to show there is force, allurement or fraud involved.
Passing an interim order over a plea challenging the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021, the high court said that the provisions will not operate merely because a marriage is interfaith.
"We are therefore of the opinion that pending further hearing the rigours of sections 3, 4, 4A to 4C, 5, 6, 6A shall not operate merely because the marriage is solemnised by a person of one religion with another without force or by allurement or by fraudulent means and such marriages cannot be termed as marriages for the purposes of unlawful conversion," the interim order passed by Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Biren Vaishnav read, as quoted by Bar&Bench.
The court passed the order over a petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind, an organisation of Islamic scholars.
The petition had challenged the act on the provisions of violation of citizen's fundamental rights under Article 25 of the Constitution and the right to privacy under Article 21.
Touted as the “Love Jihad” law, it came into force in Gujarat on 15 June and laid down stricter punishment for forced conversion through marriage.
While the 2003 Act prohibited only forcible conversions by fraudulent representation or threat, the amendment introduced the third ground of prohibition – forcible religious conversion through marriage.
The amendment added more categories to the list of persons who can complain about instances of “forced conversion” under Section 3A that defined “aggrieved person” – parents, brother, sister, or any other person related by blood marriage, adoption – may file a complaint at the police station
