TMC MLA Ghosal Resigns From 2 Posts, Speaks Out Against Leadership

Trinamool Congress MLA Prabir Ghosal on Tuesday, 26 January announced his resignation from two party posts as the district core committee member and spokesperson. He added that he will continue to serve as a member of the assembly, “keeping in mind the needs of people”.
“I have been forced to take this decision as there is an active lobby in the party that is not allowing me to do my work in my constituency” he said quoted Indian Express.
Party sources allege that there is bad blood over ‘organisational matters’ between Ghosal and TMC Hooghly district President Dilip Yadav reported PTI.
The MLA did not confirm joining the opposition BJP which has been making a steady entry into West Bengal for the 294 member state assembly elections. Ghosal has not announced any plans of quitting TMC, reported Indian Express.
Earlier on Monday, the Uttarpara MLA claimed he was “not invited” to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Hooghly district.
The politics of defections has become a talking point in the state ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in April-May 2021.
(With inputs from PTI, Indian Express and HT)
