West Bengal’s TMC Locks Horns With Centre Over Netaji’s Birthday

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (23 January 1897 – 18 August 1945) is a renowned freedom fighter of India, who had established the Azad Hind Fauj, as well as the Forward Bloc party.

“The BJP leadership still does not realise the contribution of Netaji. That is why they cannot understand the difference between Parakram Diwas and Desh Prem Diwas”, said Naren Chaterjee, Bengal Forward Bloc party’s general secretary. He added that the party opposes the Centre’s decision, quoted The Hindu.