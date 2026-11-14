Bomba, Legends of Delhi ft. Aslam Chicken, So Tammy’s Join Time Out Market Delhi

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Time Out Market Delhi, the food and cultural destination opening in December 2026 at 5 Worldmark, Aerocity, has announced three new additions to its culinary line-up: Bomba, Legends of Delhi featuring Aslam Chicken, and So Tammy’s. The announcement marks another step towards the opening of India’s first Time Out Market, bringing together established neighbourhood favourites and contemporary dining concepts in a new setting.
The latest additions also introduce new ways to experience the city's food culture, from dishes created exclusively for the Market to a rotating platform that will showcase Old Delhi’s iconic eateries and introduce their culinary traditions to a wider audience.
Spanning approximately 25,000 sq. ft., Time Out Market Delhi will feature 11 kitchens, two full-service bars and a live performance stage, with seating for around 500 guests.
Bomba, the homegrown favourite known for its thin-crust pizzas and pasta, brings a creative take on familiar comfort food. For Time Out Market Delhi, the brand will introduce new dishes alongside its signature offerings, which include pastas, tapas-style plates and a stuffed pull-apart garlic bread skillet.
“Bomba has always been about bringing people together over food that is familiar, fun and full of flavour. Being part of Time Out Market Delhi gives us an opportunity to take the brand to a wider audience while introducing dishes created especially for the Market. From our signature thin-crust pizzas to our new pastas, we want guests to discover something they love, try something different and enjoy food in a setting that brings people together. It is exciting to be part of a space that celebrates the diversity and evolving character of Delhi’s food scene,” says Chef Alisha Mehra, Founder, Bomba.
Curated in association with Anubhav Sapra, Founder of Delhi Food Walks, Legends of Delhi is a rotating culinary concept that will bring some of the city’s oldest, iconic eateries to Time Out Market Delhi. This first-of-its-kind initiative will spotlight the capital’s rich food heritage while giving established local vendors a platform to showcase their specialities to new audiences in a global setting. The series will begin with Aslam Chicken, known for its signature Butter Chicken, alongside Tandoori Chicken and Chicken Biryani, with other celebrated eateries joining the rotation over time.
“Old Delhi’s food culture is shaped by generations of culinary traditions and neighbourhood eateries that have become institutions in their own right. Through Legends of Delhi, we have an opportunity to bring these familiar flavours to a new audience while celebrating the people and stories behind them. Starting with Aslam Chicken, we look forward to showcasing more of the city's culinary heritage at Time Out Market Delhi,” says Anubhav Sapra, Founder, Delhi Food Walks.
Founded by Chef Tanmayi Arora and Prabhu Mundhra, So Tammy’s is a chef-led Mexican restaurant from Gurugram, known for its handcrafted tacos and bold flavours.
Their menu will feature favourites such as OG Lamb Birria, Baja Fish and Chipotle Jackfruit Piña tacos, alongside El Jefe Loaded Nachos and new dishes created exclusively for the Market, including the Charred Broccoli Taco and Pork Al Pastor.
“Delhi really loves its food. People here know what they like, but they’re always curious to try something new, and that keeps us experimenting. Time Out Market has a special place in our story. Years ago, Prabhu and I visited Time Out Market Lisboa and never forgot the experience. Opening at India’s first Time Out Market feels like life coming full circle. We’re excited to bring our much-loved handcrafted tacos, and a few new dishes created exclusively for the Market,” says Chef Tanmayi Arora, Co-founder, So Tammy’s.
These three join the previously announced kitchens, which include regional Indian street food with Bhawan, a burger and grill concept with Chard, and Japanese dining with Mizu Izakaya. Beyond its culinary offerings, Time Out Market Delhi will also host a variety of events, cultural experiences and engaging activations, bringing together food, entertainment and the city’s creative community. Further additions to the culinary line-up, details of the beverage programme and a first look at the Market’s events and cultural calendar will be announced in the lead-up to its opening in December 2026.
Time Out Studio will be the home of the Market’s programming and events, with cultural formats spanning art, theatre, music and comedy. It will also offer a space for private and corporate events, with the Market’s kitchens and bars available to cater to gatherings.
About Time Out Market Delhi
Time Out Market Delhi is a food and cultural destination at 5 Worldmark, Aerocity, New Delhi, opening in December 2026. Across approximately 25,000 sq. ft., it will have 11 kitchens, two full-service bars, a private events space, Time Out Studio, a live performance stage and seating for around 500 guests. It is brought to India by Quint Digital Limited (QDL), a digital and media-tech company focused on AI, which is the master franchise partner for Time Out Market and Time Out Media in India.
Time Out Market brings a city together under one roof: chefs, restaurateurs, drinks and cultural experiences, from live music to installations by local artists. The first opened in Lisbon in 2014, and there are now 13 Markets in cities including New York, Montréal, Dubai, Cape Town and Osaka. It is part of Time Out Group PLC (AIM: TMO), a global brand that connects people with city life through Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968, and local experts now create and curate content on what to do, see and eat across more than 350 cities in over 50 countries.
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.timeout.com/time-out-market-delhi, and for the latest company news, visit our Press Office. In addition, connect with us on Instagram at @timeoutmarketdelhi.