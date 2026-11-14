Bomba, Legends of Delhi ft. Aslam Chicken, So Tammy’s Join Time Out Market Delhi

Time Out Market Delhi, the food and cultural destination opening in December 2026 at 5 Worldmark, Aerocity, has announced three new additions to its culinary line-up: Bomba, Legends of Delhi featuring Aslam Chicken, and So Tammy’s. The announcement marks another step towards the opening of India’s first Time Out Market, bringing together established neighbourhood favourites and contemporary dining concepts in a new setting.

The latest additions also introduce new ways to experience the city's food culture, from dishes created exclusively for the Market to a rotating platform that will showcase Old Delhi’s iconic eateries and introduce their culinary traditions to a wider audience.

Spanning approximately 25,000 sq. ft., Time Out Market Delhi will feature 11 kitchens, two full-service bars and a live performance stage, with seating for around 500 guests.