Time Out Market Delhi Opens Dec 2026; Bhawan, Chard & Mizu Named First Kitchens

Time Out Market's approach to curation starts with the city itself, considering the cuisines, categories and talent that best represent its food scene. The resulting mix can bring together established names, much-loved local favourites and rising talent, with the line-up continuing to evolve after opening.

“Every Time Out Market has its own dynamic, a unique, unexpected experience, yet one that unmistakably belongs to the city it calls home. Lisbon is nothing like Dubai, and Delhi shouldn’t be anything like either of them. Our first Time Out Market in India will look, feel and taste like Delhi. For us, bringing Time Out Market here was about trusting the city to shape the experience, not arriving with a fixed idea of what that experience should be. That is what makes this such an exciting moment for us: bringing a global concept to India, but allowing Delhi to make it entirely its own,” says Ritu Kapur, Co-founder and Managing Director, Quint Digital Limited.