Quint Digital Launches Time Out India & Announces First Time Out Market in Delhi

Quint Digital Limited (QDL) today officially launches Time Out India, bringing the globally recognised brand that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city to one of the world’s most dynamic cultural markets.

Following the franchise agreement announced in May 2025, Time Out India debuts with dedicated platforms for Delhi and Mumbai, delivering trusted, first-hand recommendations across food and drink, arts and culture, film, entertainment and events. Written and curated by local expert journalists, Time Out India connects residents and visitors alike with the very best experiences across India’s leading cities.

Part of Time Out’s global network spanning more than 350 cities in over 50 countries, the platform combines authoritative editorial curation with a multi-channel presence across digital, social and video – creating a powerful destination for audiences seeking meaningful city discovery and for brands looking to connect with an engaged, experience-led community.