Quint Digital Brings Time Out Market to India with First Location in New Delhi

Quint Digital Limited (QDL), India’s leading media-tech company, announced its plan to launch India’s first Time Out Market at Worldmark Aerocity, New Delhi, bringing the globally acclaimed food and cultural market to the country. The launch is part of QDL’s franchise agreement with Time Out Group plc, with Time Out Market Delhi expected to open in the second half of 2026.

Time Out Market Delhi will be located at 5 Worldmark, Aerocity, the new phase of Worldmark development, spread approx. 17 mn sq ft, positioned as the finest Global Business District of the country. The neighbourhood will have a destination retail alongside marquee hotels, new age offices, and curated hospitality and retail experiences. Situated immediately adjacent to the Indira Gandhi International Airport — one of the world’s busiest — the ecosystem is designed to attract millions of international travellers and local visitors, including urban professionals. The lease transaction for Time Out Market Delhi was advised by India Sotheby’s International Realty.