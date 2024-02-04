'We are Helpless': 1 Dead in Tiger Attack in Village Near Corbett National Park

A deadly tiger attack last week on a woman in Chukam village near Corbett National Park has triggered alarm, the third such attack by wild cats in India’s largest reserve.

The woman had gone to the forest for morning ablutions around 0600 hours. The tiger, claimed villagers, had strayed close to the village, killed a cow the previous night, and then attacked the woman in the morning. And then the tiger dragged the body to deep forests.

The villagers blocked traffic in the area, impacting movement to some areas of the reserve.