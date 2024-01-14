In Photos: Worshipping Ma Bonbibi, Mother to Humans and Tigers in Sundarbans

"When we venture into the jungle to hunt crabs or to gather honey, she is our sole line of defence. Families who live as forest dwellers in the Indian Sundarbans, like us, worship her," said Sandhya Mandal, a resident of Rajat Jubilee village in West Bengal's Sundarbans. Sandhya's family, like most others in the region, depend on the jungle for their livelihood – and on Ma Bonbibi to keep them safe.

The biggest mangrove forest in the world, an estimated 12 million inhabitants of Sundarbans, live by the Bengali saying, "Jole kumir dangaye bagh ( tiger on the land, crocodile in the water)."