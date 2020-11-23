The Quint Registers Three Wins at the StreamCon Asia Awards 2020

We are happy to announce that the team at The Quint has won three awards in the 2nd edition of StreamCon Asia Awards, which was held virtually on 10 November 2020. StreamCon Asia honours the most creative, innovative, and popular video and audio content across multiple digital platforms.

Awards Won by The Quint

Silver Award, Best Video Campaign on Facebook: Me, the Change

‘Me, the Change’ was an initiative by The Quint and Facebook that focused on first-time women voters in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Through this campaign, The Quint told the stories of ten women achievers from small cities and villages, who overcame their struggles to do something extraordinary and are now working to multiply this impact in their communities.

As part of the initiative, The Quint conducted a nationwide survey to understand what first-time women voters seek from the new government, and hosted an event that focused on issues that matter the most to first-time women voters. The Quint also promoted a ‘Go Vote’ campaign to educate young women about the power of their vote. You can catch a glimpse of our ‘Me, the Change’ campaign here and here.

Gold Award, Podcast/Audio Content Creator of the Year: The Quint Podcast

The Quint’s podcast covers a wide range of topics, from daily news analysis to entertainment, sports, and pop culture. Our team puts out the best pieces for our audience.



You can follow our daily podcast coverage over here.

Gold Award, Best Podcast Show: Urdunama, The Quint

The Quint’s ‘Urdunama hosted by Fabeha Syed is a show where she takes you on a journey into the world of Urdu, explaining the meaning behind Urdu words. You can listen to ‘Urdunama’ here. We would like to thank our audience for their continued love and support, as we work hard every day to bring you the best of content. You can stream the entire awards ceremony here.