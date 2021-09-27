Watch: Three-Storey Building in Bengaluru Collapses, No Casualties

A three-storey building in Bengaluru collapsed like a pack of cards on Monday, 27 September, morning, leaving a cloud of dust in the area for several minutes.

The building was situated in Subbaraju Layout in Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden under Adugodi Police Station limits. All the residents were construction workers engaged in building the Bengaluru metro, and were reportedly evacuated on Sunday after they made distress calls about the building shaking.

This is yet another incident that exposes the lack of due diligence on part of government authorities in ensuring minimum living and working conditions for unorganised workers building mega projects in Bengaluru and other parts of the country.