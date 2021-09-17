14 Injured After Under-Construction Flyover Collapses in Mumbai's Bandra East

A portion of an under-construction flyover in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, collapsed at around 4:30 am on Friday, 17 September, reported news agency ANI.

Fourteen people have been injured in the incident but are in a stable condition, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

No deaths have been reported so far.

The flyover connects BKC main road and Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road in Mumbai.

(With inputs from ANI.)

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)