Terrorists Shoot Dead 3 BJP Workers in J&K, Leaders Condemn Act

Three BJP workers, including a district youth wing leader, were on Thursday, 28 October, shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, ANI reported.
Police said Kulgam Police received information about an incident at YK Pora village where terrorists had fired upon three BJP workers and senior police officers reached the spot, IANS reported.
The three men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead, Jammu and Kashmir Police reportedly said.
The deceased have been identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam, ANI reported.
The police have registered a case and an investigation is in progress. The area has been cordoned off and a search is being carried out.
Soon after the news broke, J&K politicians such as National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to condemn the attack.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
Published: 29 Oct 2020,10:26 PM IST