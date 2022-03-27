Thousands Mourn as J&K SPO, Brother Killed in Militant Attack in Budgam

A Jammu & Kashmir special police officer (SPO) and his brother were killed as a result of a militant firing on Saturday, 26 March, in Budgam district.

As per the police, SPO Ishfaq Ahmad Dar was killed and his brother Umer Jan was critically injured in firing by militants at their home in Chatabugh village in Budgam. Umer was moved to Bemina hospital in Srinagar but succumbed to his injuries.

Scores of mourners attended the funeral of the two brothers on 27 March. Following the funeral, according to an NDTV report, one of the family members of the SPO announced that they will be leaving the village.