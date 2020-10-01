Thousands Join Badals in 3 Rallies to Raj Bhawan Against Farm Laws

Thousands of farmers joined three separate marches in vehicles starting from all three Sikh religious 'Takhts' to Chandigarh on Thursday, 1 October, as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) plans to hand over a memorandum demanding revocation of the recently-passed agricultural laws to the central government through the Governor of Punjab. The three marches will culminate at Raj Bhawan.

While party President Sukhbir Singh Badal is leading the march from Sri Akal Takht in Amritsar, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is leading the march from Sri Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo, and Prem Singh Chandumajra from Sri Keshgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib.

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal at Sri Akal Takht in Amritsar ahead of the march.

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal kicked off the march from Sri Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo.

“We’ll give a memorandum to the Governor, with a request to Centre and President that Parliament session be called again and farm laws be taken back,” Sukhbir Singh Badal said while addressing farmers earlier at the march, reported ANI.

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal enroute Mohali Raj Bhavan from Amritsar.

Giving details, a party spokesman told IANS that the march from Amritsar would travel via Jalandhar, Phagwara, Nawanshahr, Ropar, Kurali and Mullanpur before culminating in Chandigarh.

‘Why Did Rahul Not Oppose Bills in Parliament?’

The party on Wednesday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to tell farmers why he had supported the abolition of the APMC Act and why he had not protested against the three 'anti-farmer' agricultural Bills when they were tabled in the Parliament for ratification. In a statement, party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said that after failing on all fronts and betraying the farmers by amending the state APMC Act in 2017, Punjab Congress is now trying to win the sympathy of the farmers by indulging in cheap publicity stunts.

“Getting Rahul Gandhi astride on a tractor in Punjab is nothing but a photo op designed to fool the farmers. The Congress has always adopted an anti-farmer stance, be it the party’s 2019 election manifesto calling for abolition of the APMC Act or the amendment of the state APMC Act in Punjab in 2017, which included all the provisions contained in the farm Bills passed recently,” Cheema said.

The SAD leader said that before coming to Punjab, Rahul Gandhi should come clean and tell the farmers of the state where he was when the farm Bills were tabled in the Parliament. He said Rahul Gandhi should also explain why no top leader from the Congress spoke against the Bills in the Parliament and why the party did not even issue a whip to ensure all its MPs voted against the Bills. Stating that both Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should not play a double game and try to deceive the farming community, Cheema said the former Congress President should tell the farmers why the party had not withdrawn support to the Udhav Thakeray-led Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra after the latter voted in favour of the farm Bills in the Parliament.