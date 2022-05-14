'Whole Country Understands Hindi': Sanjay Raut on TN Minister’s 'Pani Puri' Jibe

Adding to the ongoing debate on making Hindi a compulsory language, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday, 14 May, requested Union Minister Amit Shah to make "Ek desh, ek vidhaan, ek bhasha" (One country, one law, one language) as the "whole country understands" Hindi.

"Hindi is the language of the country. The only language which is recognized in the whole country, which is spoken in the whole country is Hindi... Home Minister Amit Shah should accept the challenge that one language in all the states... There should be one mark and one language," Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.