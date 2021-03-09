Delhi HC Issues Notice to Centre on Plea Challenging New IT Rules

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 9 March, issued a notice to the Union of India in a plea moved by Indian news and opinion website The Wire, challenging the constitutional validity of the new rules made by the Centre under the Information Technology Act to regulate digital media.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel was hearing the petition on Tuesday. The matter will be heard next on 16 April.

The petitioners in the case are The Foundation for Independent Journalism (a non-profit company that publishes The Wire); Dhanya Rajendran, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The News Minute, and MK Venu, Founding Editor of The Wire.