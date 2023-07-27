The Quint Bags 15 Awards at Digipub Awards 2023

We are delighted to announce that The Quint has won 15 awards across categories at the afaqs!
We are delighted to announce that The Quint has won 15 awards across categories at the afaqs! Digipub Awards 2023! This is the 4th edition of the Digipub Awards, India’s top honours for web publishers.
Here’s a quick look at the accolades!
The Quint's Urdunama won the Gold Prize under the Best Use of Podcast category.
The Quint won Gold prize for its coverage about Trafficking of Minor Girls From Jharkhand to Cities under the Best Article Series category.
The Quint won Silver prize for Best Coverage of Entertainment.
The Quint's Sports coverage also bagged the Silver price for Best Coverage.
The Quint won the Silver Prize for its story – How Assam's Crackdown On Child Marriages Is Hurting Women, One Family at A Time under the Best Feature Article (Text) category.
The Quint's Exclusive | Many Anti-Conversion Arrests in UP Defy the Law They Are Based On story won the Bronze prize under the Best Investigative Story category.
The Quint's Khargone Coverage bagged the Bronze prize under Best Local Journalism category.
The Quint's story – Single Mom Chanchal Sharma Drives an E-Rickshaw With Her Son Strapped To Her Chest won the Silver prize under the Best Video Feature category.
The Quint's Girls Out Of School videos won the Gold prize under the Best Video Series category.
The Silver prize for the Best Video Series was also bagged by The Quint's Motherhood and Medals.
The Quint's Flooded but Parched In Chennai: How Is the Coastal City Both Dry and Drowning? won the Silver prize under the Best Interactive Story.
The Quint's Amritpal Singh's 350 km 'Escape Route': 6 Places in 2 Days. But Where Is He Now? also bagged the Silver prize for Best Use of Infographics.
Multimedia Immersives by The Quint Lab won the Silver prize for Best Innovation in Publishing.
The Quint's WebQoof with VKK section won the Silver prize under the Best Section category.
The Quint's Sajjad's Story Of Connecting The Children Of Kargil To The World won the Bronze prize under the Best Brand Partnership category.
