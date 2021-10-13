'From Self Confidence to Self Reliance': What Is the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan?

Pegged as a 'historic event for the infrastructure landscape of the country', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 13 October, inaugurated the Gati Shakti – National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity at a programme held at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@PIB_India)
Pegged as a 'historic event for the infrastructure landscape of the country', Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 13 October, inaugurated the PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity at a programme held at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.
Speaking at the launch, Modi stated that the Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan 'will give impetus to 21st century India'.
The PM Gati Shakti Master Plan seeks to better the country's infrastructure by resolving the past obstacles posed before developmental projects, such as a lack of coordination among different departments.
The multimodal connectivity will foster "integrated and seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another."
A statement by the Prime Minister's Office notes, "Instead of planning and designing separately in silos, the projects will be designed and executed with a common vision."
The plan will "institutionalize holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects", and incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, UDAN scheme, etc.
The government released the six pillars on which the Gati Shakti Master Plan will be based.
Comprehensiveness: Under the plan all departments will include their existing and planned initiatives under a centralised portal, so all departments have visibility of each other's activities.
Prioritisation: Departments will be able to prioritise their projects through cross–sectoral interactions.
Optimisation: The plan will provide assistance to different ministries by identifying critical gaps. For example, the plan will help in selecting the most optimum transportation routes in terms of time and cost.
Synchronisation: In view of the lack in coordination between departments and ministries, the PM Gati Shakti will seek to synchronise their activities and ensure tandem between different layers of governance.
Analytical: All data will be collated so as to provide better visibility to the executing agency through planning based on a Geographic Information System (GIS) and analytical tools having over 200 layers.
Dynamic: All relevant decision-making units will be given the tools to visualise, review and monitor the progress of cross-sectoral projects through a well-updated GIS platform. The platform will identify key interventions needed to enhance the plan.
Modi stressed that Gati Shakti's central focus is on the people of India, Indian industry, Indian business, Indian manufacturers and Indian farmers.
Lamenting the deprioritisation of infrastructure in the agendas of part governments, Modi added that the Gati Shakti Master Plan will work towards cutting logistic costs, increasing cargo handling capacity, and reducing the turnaround time.
By cutting down logistical costs, which, coupled with 13 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), reduce competitiveness in exports, the PM Gati Shakti will make India an investment destination.
He added, "Gati Shakti joins different departments for the coordinated development of projects from road to railways, aviation to agriculture."
The PM went on to underline that the scale, ease, and speed of development being witnessed in the country at present has never been seen in independent India before.
