G20: Modi Stresses on 'Preventing Afghan Land From Becoming Source of Terrorism'

“A unified international response based on UNSC [United Nations Security Council] Resolution 2593 is necessary to improve the situation in Afghanistan,” Modi further said, in a tweet.



The UNSC resolution, adopted on 30 August under India's presidency, reportedly demanded that the Taliban should not allow terrorists to use its territory for attacks against other countries and this would apply to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammad.



Further, as per the Ministry of External Affairs, the PM laid emphasis on the “centuries old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan”.



Noting that the Afghan people have a great feeling of friendship for India, Modi, as per the MEA, said that every Indian feels the pain of Afghan people facing hunger and malnutrition.