The Moradabad Miscarriage: One Year On, Many Discrepancies Yet No Official Probe

A few weeks later, they left for Rashid’s home in Kanth, Moradabad. In the days that followed, their household in Kanth was a happy one. Muskan was in the first trimester of her pregnancy and Rashid was elated that he was about to become a father soon.

As is common in such marriages, couples who go against their parents’ wishes (for marrying outside their caste or their faith) often choose to get married first, and then seek the approval of their families once the deed is done. The reverse – to make the families agree first and then get married – is usually considered a tougher prospect.

Post the families coming around, the couple can then go ahead and get their marriage registered as well.

On 5 December 2020, that’s exactly what Muskan set out to do.