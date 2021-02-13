Documentary | Mission Hate – Finding ‘Jihad’ in Interfaith Love

But two months later, Shalu eloped with Kaleem and claimed that her father had pressured her to file the case against him after taking money from a local BJP leader. Kaleem was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in April 2015. They got married the same year.

We visited their village near Meerut in December 2020. The couple now lives in an undisclosed area and despite repeated attempts, do not want to speak to the media to avoid further trouble. Kaleem’s family told us their lives and relationships have changed since the incident. But Shalu’s father said he has still not accepted their marriage, even after six years.